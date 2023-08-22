Delhi Police Moves Court Seeking Vacation Of Stay On NewsClick Founder's Arrest

The Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police, on August 22, moved the Delhi High Court seeking the vacation of a stay on arrest of Prabir Purkayastha, founder of the NewsClick portal. This comes a day after the High Court sought the stand of Purkayastha who is accused of furthering China's propaganda for funding. The EOW alleges that Newsclick received funding in the name of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Notably, the High Court granted Purkayastha interim protection from arrest on July 7, 2021, and directed him to join the investigation. NewsClick is facing ire for allegedly receiving money from US millionaire Neville Roy Singham for pro-China propaganda in India.

NewsClick received funding under the garb of news: EOW

"The Petitioners/accused persons, in conspiracy with their accomplices based abroad, devised a deceitful scheme to obtain and receive funds for undertaking activities as per instructions received from their foreign-based benefactors, by disguising the funds received as Foreign Direct Investment," the EOW's petition read.

It further alleged that Purkayastha found a way to push content as per instructions from foreign-based entities by creating infrastructure and offering jobs.

"The accused converted their entity into a private limited company and got their valuation inflated through manipulation of the valuation criteria and process, to use the inflated valuation to get foreign investment purportedly in lieu of dilution of their shareholding in favour of the foreign investors," the EOW said.

It also noted that NewsClick, which recorded losses to the amount varying from Rs 37.8 lakh to Rs 6.61 crore in 2017-18 received Rs 9.59 crore as FDI during the financial years 2018-19.

"To hide the money trail, both inward and outward, they developed this scheme to receive these funds as FDI. A criminal conspiracy was clearly afoot to violate extant laws for illegal gains and to push online content under the garb of ‘news’ to suit certain foreign agendas," the EOW alleged.