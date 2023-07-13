Delhi Police Nab 2 Criminals After Encounter A Day After They Killed 2 People

Delhi police on Wednesday night nabbed two notorious criminals in the Northeast Delhi area after a brief encounter. The duo is accused of brutally killing two persons in the Welcome area of the national capital a day ago.

The encounter took place behind Ambedkar College in the Kabir Nagar area of Jyoti Nagar police station and the two sustained gunshot injuries on their legs. Both the accused were shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where they were declared out of danger after treatment. The police are now interrogating the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast Delhi) Joy Tirkey identified them as Shahbaz (22) and Misbah (21), both residents of Jafrabad, Delhi.

“On July 12 at 10.48 pm, a call was received at Jyoti Nagar police station about an exchange of fire between a team of Special Staff, Northeast district and two notorious criminals wanted in the double murder case of Welcome police station,” said Tirkey.

The Special Staff team got an input about the accused coming to Jyoti Nagar area based on which a trap was laid near Ambedkar College in Kabir Nagar. As per a police official, both criminals were travelling on a scooty. When the police team intercepted them, instead of stopping, the criminals tried to flee and opened fire on the police party.

The police team resorted to retaliatory fire injuring both. They were nabbed and their weapons confiscated. Later, they were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The DCP mentioned that both the accused were wanted in the sensational double murder case of Welcome. “On July 11th, at about 2 AM, two persons named Bablu and Pradeep were shot dead in the Welcome area of Northeast Delhi. A case was registered in this regard at the Welcome police station an investigation was initiated. During the investigation it came to fore that Shahbaz and Misbah were the main accused in the aforementioned double murder case. Since then, the police have been searching for both the accused.”