Delhi Police Nab All 3 Accused In Dwarka Acid Attack Within 24 Hrs; 'Action Being Taken'

After acid was thrown on a 17-year-old schoolgirl in the national capital's Dwarka area when she was on the way to her school, Delhi Police on Wednesday revealed that all three accused in the case had been arrested. The Dwarka DCP informed that the victim is currently undergoing medical treatment, after receiving 8 percent burn injuries.

Dwarka DCP M Harshvardhan said, "All three accused in the acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in Dwarka have been apprehended by police. Today information was received at Dwarka's Mohan Garden Police Station that a 17-year-old girl has been attacked with an acid-like substance by 2 bike-borne boys. She is under treatment and is stated to be stable. She has received 8 percent burn injuries. One boy has been detained and is being questioned."

"Another boy has emerged as a prime suspect during the investigation and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused. Action is being taken on all leads," the DCP added.

Earlier in the day, a boy threw acid on a 17-year-old schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka area when she was on the way to her school. The girl suffered severe burn injuries around her eyes and underwent treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Safdurjung Hospital.

Republic speaks to victim's parents & relatives

Republic Media Network spoke exclusively to the relatives and parents of the minor who was attacked. One of the relatives present at the hospital said, "The condition of the girl is not critical but the acid has gone into her eyes. It is risky as acid has been thrown on her face."

On being asked whether the incident was planned or not, the relative said, "We do not know about this, but I feel it was planned as both the boys had their faces covered and there was no number plate on the bike as well. One person has been detained on the basis of suspicion but it's not confirmed. He is being interrogated."

The father of the minor girl informed, "Our younger daughter came running to the house and said that acid has been thrown at her sister. Both the boys had covered their faces, they are yet to be identified. We don't know who were both the accused, if I had a tiny bit of information about anything I would have gone myself to drop my daughter at school. The acid has entered both her eyes, her condition is very disturbing. DCP and SHO have met us and taken information from us".

In the CCTV footage accessed by Republic, the girl can be seen walking on the side of the road when two bike-borne assailants throw acid on her face and flee the spot after committing the crime.