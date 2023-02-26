Delhi Police Nabs 2 Youths Planning To Illegally Visit Pakistan For Weapon Training

The Delhi Police special cell on Saturday arrested two youths who were allegedly planning to go to Pakistan for weapon training.

As per the police sources, both the arrested accused have been identified as Khalid Mubarak Khan (21) resident of Maharashtra's Thane. While other Abdullah Abdur Rehman (26) is a resident of Tamil Nadu.

Delhi Special Cell arrested two radicalised youth

Both the accused person was receiving instructions from a Pakistan-based handler and was soon planning to go to Pakistan for weapon training by illegally crossing the border. After getting arrested, two pistols along with 10 live cartridges, a knife and a wire cutter were recovered from their possession.

As per the press release issued by the Delhi police, "the Special Cell was working on the input that some persons are being radicalised by Pakistan-based handlers over social media and are given directions to initially receive weapons training in Pakistan before executing terror attacks in India".

"On February 14, information was received that some radicalised persons, having allegiance to a terror module will come to Delhi via Mumbai to carry out some illegal activity and will further go to Pakistan for terrorist training with the help of their Pakistan-based handler. They have sophisticated illegal arms and will arrive near Ring Road on the back side of Red Fort".

According to the Special Cell, both the accused persons were apprehended in a swift and clinical operation. An FIR has been registered in this case under section 25 of the Arms Act on February 15. The investigation is currently under progress to ascertain the involvement of accused persons vis-a-vis the terror angle and further nodes of this network are being identified.

Two arrested accused:-