Delhi Police Nabs Army Jawan For Revenge Killing; Probe Underway

Delhi Police has arrested an Army Jawan accused of killing his deceased brother’s brother-in-law, as he suspected that his brother’s wife hatched the conspiracy to kill his brother. The accused Jawan’s brother who was a head constable in Delhi Police was shot dead by an unknown assailant. The accused identified as Parveen (28), a resident of Rohtak, Haryana is serving as Lance Naik in the Indian Army. He had been running absent since April 2023. Further investigation into the matter is being conducted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer Delhi), Harendra Singh said that the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of Outer District has solved the murder case by arresting the accused. “On July 12th, secret information regarding the accused person, who was involved in a brutal murder case, registered at HSIDC Barhi police station in Sonipat district of Haryana, was received by the police team of AATS. On the information, a team led by Inspector Rohit Kumar laid a trap near Sultanpuri Bus Terminal, and apprehended accused Parveen.

Deceased brother of accused was deployed as head constable in Delhi Police

During the interrogation, the accused disclosed that he is serving Lance Naik in the Indian Army and had joined Indian Army’s 19 Rajputana Rifles in the year 2012. He further disclosed that in the intervening night of November 21 and 22, 2022, when he was posted in his unit at Rajasthan’s Bikaner, his elder brother Pardeep Hooda, who was posted in Delhi Police was shot dead by someone unknown.

Parveen revealed that on the intervening night of April 14 and 15, he along with his friend Jitender had shot dead one Rohit at his home in Sonipat, Haryana. He stated that he had suspicion that his brother's wife was behind his murder. Further, over the course of time, his suspicion deepened and he decided to take revenge. The accused wanted her to feel the same pain that he was feeling after the death of his brother. This is why Parveen Dhila along with his friend Jitender murdered Rohit, the real brother-in-law of his brother Pardeep.