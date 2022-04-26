Delhi Police Nabs Miscreant Accused Of Stoking Communal Tension By Playing Hanuman Chalisa

Another attempt to jeopardize the social harmony in the national capital was foiled by the Delhi Police on Tuesday as North-East Delhi Police apprehended the perpetrator who tried to stoke communal sentiments in the area by playing Hanuman Chalisa.

DCP Sanjay Kumar Sain on Tuesday informed that police have arrested one accused named Sohail Chaudhary after a video of him trying to provoke religious sentiments came to the fore. The police officials are further investigating the matter.

“A video had come to our notice wherein attempts were made to incite religious sentiments through Hanuman Chalisa and similar appeals. The person was identified and has been apprehended. He is being arrested & action is being taken,” Sanay Kumar Sain, DCP North-East Delhi said.

The investigation against him was launched after his video went viral. The police have also seized a firearm from his custody. Further investigation is underway in the case. In the past few weeks, several incidents of communal clashes have been reported from across the country. A similar controversial row over playing Hanuman Chalisa on the loudspeaker is being reported in Maharashtra.

Delhi's Jahangirpuri moves toward normalcy after bearing brunt of communal riots

The incident comes days after riots broke out in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area after two groups clashed violently. Reportedly, It is alleged, that the communal violence was instigated after stones were pelted at a procession being carried out on Hanuman Jayanti.

Several accused have been arrested in the matter. Delhi Police is investigating all the angles in the case. Meanwhile, a demolition drive was also conducted by the MCD in the area, days after the communal riots battered the locality. While MCD had termed the drive an anti-encroachment drive, the opposition had claimed that the BJP had conducted the ‘revengeful demolition.’ The demolition drive was halted by the Supreme court and ordered to maintain the status quo.

Besides, on April 24, a Tiranga yatra was held in the national capital amid tight security. The peace march began from Jahangirpuri’s Kushal Chowk to spread the message of harmony among the communities living there.

"The peace yatra was appealed by people of two communities to appeal for peace and harmony here. They want to restore normalcy. This is a welcome move and Delhi Police is facilitating them," DCP North-West Usha Rangnani told Republic.

On Saturday, members of the local peace committee, Aman Committee, met and hugged each other, laying the message of love and brotherhood between both the communities. Marred by the violence and subsequent demolition, locals are trying to return to normalcy. Shops have opened up in Jahangirpuri, the curfew has been removed as people try to restore peace.