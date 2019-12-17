Delhi: Ex-Congress MLA Asif Khan Named In FIR For Involvement In Jamia Violence

In a massive development in the Jamia Millia University violence incident, the Delhi Police on Tuesday has named Former Congress MLA Asif Khan as an accused in the FIR for involvement in the incident that took place on 15 December. Asif Khan is a former MLA from the Okhla area.

According to sources, the Delhi Police is scanning through each and every video to identify the suspects who entered the University campus and incited violence. Earlier in the day, the name of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan also emerged in the incident.

Those arrested are from Jamia and Okhla areas

The ten people arrested in connection with Sunday's violent clashes involving Jamia Millia Islamia students and Delhi Police have been sent to 14-day judicial custody. In addition to these 10, many of whom have criminal backgrounds, a further 15 have been identified in raids. Although no students have been arrested so far, sources said cops had not yet given them a clean chit and they were being investigated. Those arrested are from the Jamia and Okhla areas - both which border the university - of the national capital, police added.

Delhi Police had earlier said a Crime Branch team will investigate the violence, while Jamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar called for a high-level inquiry into the actions of the cops. Delhi Police responded to allegations of force and barging into the campus by insisting they "only acted to control the situation". "Our only interest is to push the mob back, so law and order can be restored in the area. We have no problem with the university (Jamia Millia Islamia University) students. We only acted to control the situation," Chinmaya Biswal, DCP (South East Delhi), was quoted by news agency ANI.

Asif Khan replies

Asif, in his reply said that he is not afraid of an FIR or investigation. He also alleged that the police created riots and not the students.

Asif Khan said, "We are not affraid of an FIR, we are not afraid of any investigation. You are registering an FIR in Jamia for my rally in Shaheen Bagh. We are political people, we are not afraid of FIR. It was the police who were creating riots, not students."

READ | 'Protest at Jamia against CAA was pre-planned, outsiders were involved': Delhi Police

READ | 'Gain some education': NCP MP Majeed Memon slams Delhi Police over Jamia violence

Massive protests across the country since the incident

The mood in the capital has been tense since buses and police vehicles were set ablaze in an outbreak of violence near Jamia Millia Islamia University, on Sunday. The varsity's students denied involvement, and police action inside the campus later that evening sparked nationwide protests. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been protested with particular bitterness in the Northeast, where it is seen as a threat to indigeneity. The government has denied that its policy is anti-Muslim and has promised to protect the rights of locals in the Northeast. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally appealed for calm both after Sunday's violence in Delhi and during the protests in the Northeast.

READ | Jamia Millia student protests might be encouraged by "sponsors": V K Singh

READ | Uddhav equates Jamia violence with Jallianwala Bagh massacre, says 'Youth is like a bomb'

(With agency inputs)