Delhi Police Narrate Horrifying Details Of Dismemberment Case From Delhi's Pandav Nagar

After the horrifying murder of Anjan Das came to light from the national capital, the Delhi Police on Monday, November 28, narrated how they solved the case which was committed in May this year. Notably, police launched a probe after they recovered the body parts of an unidentified person from different parts of Delhi in June.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Special CP Crime, Delhi, Ravinder Yadav said, "It was a challenge for Crime Branch because this case was not solved for 6 months. We had many teams that already worked on it, but still, it was not detected. So finally we took it as a challenge and our team worked very hard on it. We did technical surveillance, but still, there was no clue. Finally, we worked with the traditional method. We tried to find out who all were missing from this area and the adjoining police stations and the adjoining district of Delhi and UP."

"So later on we got the input that this Anjan Das was missing. But there was no missing report lodged by his family. So then we worked on this input and reached his home in Kalyanpuri. There we found one Poonam with whom he used to stay and her so Deepak. Initially, they tried to mislead us, but later on, we recovered the clothes which were worn by them when they disposed of the body. There was some CCTV footage of two people disposing of the body parts and the clothes were visible," the police officer said.

Anjan Das murder case

Adding further, Special CP Crime, Delhi, Ravinder Yadav said, "So then we were confident, that these two have disposed of the body. So we scientifically interrogated them. They accepted that they have done this crime."

On how the mother-son duo committed the crime, he said, "They first tried to let the body dry up. For a day or so, they didn’t dispose of the body. When the blood stopped oozing out of the body, then they started cutting the body. They made up to 8-10 pieces of it. They took recce whether nobody is watching and then they took those pieces in plastic bags and disposed of them at deserted places like Ram Lila Maidan, Ganda Nala, and Ashok Nagar."

"Six pieces were recovered during the initial 4-5 days of the crime. Let's say the crime was committed on May 30. From June 6-10, six pieces were recovered. Other pieces are still to be recovered," Yadav said.

Addressing a press brief, the Delhi Police said that Poonam was upset with Anjan as he was dependent on her for money and kept an evil eye on her daughter and daughter-in-law.

"The lady Poonam married Anjan Das in 2017 after her husband Kallu passed away in 2016. Kallu was Deepak's father. The deceased Anjan was married in Bihar too and had 8 children there. He wasn't earning and often use to fight," DCP Crime Branch Amit Goel said.

"On May 30, the mother-son made deceased Anjan drink liquor and mixed sleeping pills in it. Then they slit his throat and left the body in the home for a day for the blood to drain out completely. Then they chopped off the body in 10 pieces, 6 pieces recovered," he added.