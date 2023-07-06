Last Updated:

Delhi Police Official's Wife, Who Was Recently Posted To EOW, Rams Car Into 4 Near AIIMS

Wife of a Delhi Police official Nafe Singh who has been posted to Economic Offences Wing was involved in a freak accident in which four people were injured.

General News
 
| Written By
Piyush Ohrie
Wife of Delhi police official hits four by car

Wife of Delhi police official rams vehicle into 4 persons | Image: PTI


The wife of a Delhi Police inspector injured four people by ramming her car into them outside the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) building. The accident occurred at around noon near gates 6A and 6B on July 4. 

Police reached the spot where a Ford Ecosport car, registered under number DL 1 CAF 9161, was found. It was revealed that the vehicle was being driven by Vipin Singh, the wife of a Delhi Police official Nafe Singh who has been recently posted to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Police officials visited patients at AIIMS Trauma Centre

The cops also paid a visit to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where the injured people namely Gaurav (22), his wife Ritika (21), locals of Trilokpuri, Nishant (27), a resident of Lal Kuan, and Ranveer (57), a native of Noida were being given medical treatment. 

There were injuries sustained by them on their head and back. However, none of it was serious and all were found to be fit to record their statements. Strangely, none of them came forward to record a statement.

READ | Chhattisgarh: Policeman, wife killed in car accident in Raipur district

Following this, the Delhi Police has registered the case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

READ | Kerala Home Secretary, family injured in car accident
READ | Nepal: Four Indian nationals killed in car accident
READ | Four Indian nationals killed in a car accident in Nepal
READ | Four Indian nationals killed another seriously injured in Nepal car accident
First Published:
COMMENT