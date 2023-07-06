Delhi Police Official's Wife, Who Was Recently Posted To EOW, Rams Car Into 4 Near AIIMS

The wife of a Delhi Police inspector injured four people by ramming her car into them outside the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) building. The accident occurred at around noon near gates 6A and 6B on July 4.

Police reached the spot where a Ford Ecosport car, registered under number DL 1 CAF 9161, was found. It was revealed that the vehicle was being driven by Vipin Singh, the wife of a Delhi Police official Nafe Singh who has been recently posted to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Police officials visited patients at AIIMS Trauma Centre

The cops also paid a visit to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where the injured people namely Gaurav (22), his wife Ritika (21), locals of Trilokpuri, Nishant (27), a resident of Lal Kuan, and Ranveer (57), a native of Noida were being given medical treatment.

There were injuries sustained by them on their head and back. However, none of it was serious and all were found to be fit to record their statements. Strangely, none of them came forward to record a statement.

Following this, the Delhi Police has registered the case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).