Delhi Police On Alert After Violence Escalates In Haryana's Nuh, 4,000 Cops Deployed

In the wake of communal violence erupting in Gurgaon, Nuh, and other parts of Haryana on Monday, the Delhi and Faridabad Police have taken proactive measures to ensure safety and security in sensitive areas. The unrest has led to the deployment of 4,000 personnel by the Faridabad Police to safeguard residents and prevent further escalation.

During the clashes, at least four people, including two home guards, lost their lives due to stone pelting and violence in Nuh and Gurgaon. To control the situation, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in the affected districts to prevent gatherings.

In response to the tense situation, senior police officers from Delhi Police's Southwest district, which is in close proximity to Gurgaon, have increased vigilance at the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad borders. Security has also been reinforced in other districts.

The violence occurred during the 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' organized by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nuh. Two home guards, Neeraj and Gursevak, who were attached to Kherki Daula police station in Gurgaon, lost their lives during the unrest. Additionally, a mosque in Gurgaon was set on fire, resulting in the death of the naib imam, allegedly by a mob of 70-80 people in the early hours of Tuesday, as reported by the police.

In an effort to curb any potential threat, police personnel have been assigned patrolling duties and picket checks around the borders to identify suspicious movements or possession of weapons. While no formal orders have been issued yet, the police remain on high alert due to the tense situation.

"Sensitive" areas have also been put under strict surveillance, with police closely monitoring the activities of local residents and youths. The authorities are keeping a watch on both physical locations and social media platforms to prevent the spread of fake news and incitement of violence.

The Faridabad Police have taken robust measures to maintain peace in the city. Section 144 has been enforced to prohibit gatherings in public places, and 4,000 policemen are on standby to handle any situation. The police are actively monitoring social media to detect any provocative messages that may disrupt religious harmony. Offenders found trying to disturb the peace will be arrested promptly.

The entire police administration is on high alert in Faridabad, with officers conducting flag marches and maintaining continuous patrolling. The crime branch is closely monitoring suspects, and police outposts are on alert with maximum force.

The district administration has appointed duty magistrates to assist in maintaining peace, urging the general public not to be misled by anti-social elements and to cooperate with the police to ensure the safety and harmony of the region.