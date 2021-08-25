Delhi Police Organise 'How To Start Business Workshop' For Underprivileged Youths

Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana said that the constructive attitude of Delhi Police has brought many underprivileged youths, including girls, to the mainstream from the clutches of crime. On Wednesday, Asthana was addressing the youths in a three-day How to Start Business Workshop by Delhi Police. He said that the police was helping those who wanted to leave crime to live a normal life. The workshop is being held from August 25 to 27.

Delhi Police help find jobs for youths

"In our childhood, our parents used to say don't do mischief or police will come. Hence we used to fear the police. We had such a picture of the police in our minds. But now, with this kind of initiative, we have changed the image of Delhi Police," said Asthana. He said Delhi Police has successfully organised 55 Rojgar Mela and 73 placement drives.

Rakesh Asthana also shared a personal experience. When he became Commissioner of Surat, he said he looked after a rape case in which Asha Ram Bapu and Narayan Sai were facing prosecution. He said in the case, they held a girl from Delhi who would be 22 or 23 years old at that time.

"A woman DCP interrogated her. She found the girl was good at study. When I came to know, I met the girl, and we encouraged her to prepare for UPSC, and she had a bright future," said Asthana. After this, Asthana was sent to Delhi on deputation in CBI. He said one day, a girl came to meet him. "She was an IFS official. I was shocked when she told me that she was the same girl who was accused in the Asha Ram Narayan Sai case. She said that because of our encouragement, she cracked UPSC. Now she is posted with an embassy. I am happy that we are changing lives," said Asthana.

"Don't think you can't do anything because of your past; you can achieve anything", Asthana added.

YUVA by Delhi Police

‘YUVA’ is an initiative of Delhi Police to engage and bring street children and youth towards the mainstream of society, providing them with the opportunities to realise their potential and creating awareness about their potential, says YUVA's official website. The website adds, a detailed exercise was conducted in all the 13 districts of Delhi Police to select the youth in the age group of 17-25 years for this training belonging to the following categories, mostly from the underprivileged colonies: school dropouts, juvenile offenders, victims of crimes and families in a dire state due to the incarceration of the bread earner of the family.

Image Credit: PTI