Delhi Police Personnel And Families Almost 100% Vaccinated Against COVID-19 First Dose

The Delhi Police staff has now been almost fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Nearly 100% of the Delhi police and their families have received the first dose of the vaccine. The Delhi Police has been on the front lines of the fight against Coronavirus. To ensure their safety, the Delhi Police has made arrangements for all their personnel and their family members as well, according to a statement. Despite receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccinations, 12 policemen have passed away due to Coronavirus. Amongst the vaccinated personnel, there is a 99% recovery rate.

Vaccination drives being held for police personnel and their families

The staff has been receiving motivation and pushes via webinars, SMS messages, and circulars for the vaccination against Coronavirus. During one of these webinars, Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava also spoke to the police personnel. 70% of the Police force’s families have been vaccinated as well. They are hoping to achieve full vaccination soon. The arrangement has been made by the Delhi Police for this, with able inputs from the Police Families Welfare Society (PFWS). PFW also had their staff motivate and educate family members about the essential role of COVID-19 vaccines in ending the pandemic. At certain centres, the police have arranged a drive for police staff and family members from the age of 18-45 to receive their vaccine doses. The total vaccination count in the country is at 37,60,32,586, with over 7 crore people fully vaccinated.

COVID care centres for police staff and families

Earlier, during the beginning of the second wave of COVID-19, 2 COVID Care Centres had been set up for infected police personnel and their family members at Rohini and Shahdara Districts, with all required facilities like food, medicine, oxygen supply, and availability of medical personnel like doctors and nurses. Last month, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava felicitated the doctors who assisted the police in running Delhi Police COVID Care Centres. In April, Balaji Srivastava, Commissioner of Police in Delhi had posted on his Twitter handle about the COVID Care Centres at Shahdara, Rohini and Dwarka for Police families with the assistance of Hamdard foundation & Sewa Bharti.

Delhi Police is setting up 3 COVID care centres at Shahdara, Rohini and Dwarka for Police families with the help of Hamdard foundation & Sewa Bharti. Shahdara is functional with 78 beds(20 oxygen). Rohini will operate soon with 20 beds(10 oxygen). @LtGovDelhi @HMOIndia @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/WlqyaysCwi — CP Delhi #DilKiPolice (@CPDelhi) April 21, 2021

(IMAGE: PTI)