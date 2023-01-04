Delhi Police Personnel From PCR Unit To Be Questioned In Kanjhawala Incident

Delhi Police personnel, including those from the PCR unit, will be questioned as part of the inquiry to ascertain if there was any laxity on their part in handling the New Year incident where a 20-year-old woman was hit and dragged by a car.

Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh, who is heading the inquiry, on Wednesday visited the Sultanpuri police station to examine the case files related to the Kanjhawala accident, officials said.

This is the second time Singh has visited outer Delhi's Sultanpuri in connection with her inquiry.

A senior police officer said, "Singh visited Sultanpuri police station as part of her inquiry to check the case files related to the accident. Police personnel along with those from PCR department will also be questioned as part of the inquiry to ascertain if there was any laxity on part of them in responding to the incident and if they acted swiftly."

The inquiry will also be looking if all standard operating procedures were followed by police and media reports about the accident will also be analysed as part of the ongoing inquiry into the matter, the officer said.

"The inquiry is still on and a detailed report regarding the same will be submitted soon," the officer added.

On Monday night, Singh with her team had inspected the 12-km-long stretch from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala along which the victim was dragged after her two-wheeler was hit by the car in outer Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also sought a detailed report of the incident from the Delhi Police.

