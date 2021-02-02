Delhi Police Play 'Border' Movie Songs At Singhu; Farmers Say 'Don't Play Close To Camp'

In a bizarre development at Singhu borders, Delhi police on Monday played songs like 'Sandesa Aate Hai' from the Bollywood film 'Border' on loudspeakers, much to the constraint of the protesting farmers. Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti leader Sarwan Singh Pandher slammed the move, asking Delhi police to stop playing the songs so close to their protest sites. Police have fortified all three borders - Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur with extra barricades, nails, barbed wire, cutting off approach to the national capital, after the recent Republic Day mishap.

'Punjab Assembly to pass laws to counter Centre's Farm Laws again': CM at all-party meet

Farmers: 'Don't play songs near tents'

"For a good atmosphere for talks with Centre, they (police) must stop playing songs. The relation between the government and farmers must be repaired. Every day 1-2 farmers are dying. so we told them to not play such songs. They played songs yesterday, it is not there today," said Pandher to Republic TV.

He added, "Yes, we have demanded them to stop songs. We have also asked them to provide water and toilet amenities and allow common people to pass through the area to calm the atmosphere. We are not against patriotic songs but they are doing this to instigate us. We are saying that you can play songs on your side, don't play them near our tents."

Centre asks States & UTs to start COVID-19 vaccination for frontline workers from Feb 1

Delhi police 'fortifies' borders

On Monday, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders. Visuals from sites also show lines of barricades topped with barbed wire between two cement walls on the highways, blocking access to the roads completely. Meanwhile, workers under the watch of police personnel on Monday hooked iron rods between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border to restrict protestors' movement in Singhu - which has been the mainstage of the protests. Reacting to the developments, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "GOI, Build bridges, not walls!"

#CORRECTION: Delhi Police have fixed nails on the ground near barricades at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) border and Tikri border



(Pics in the previous tweet are from Tikri border. Pics attached with this tweet are from Ghazipur) pic.twitter.com/SIJd3lwbmQ — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021

Farmers protest and violence

Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the Republic Day tractor march, violence broke out on January 26, as the farmers entered Delhi - breaking barricades and cemented barriers, riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalising a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police - leading to clashes with Delhi police. As teargas shells, lathicharge was used, police claimed that over 500 personnel were injured and one protestor died after a tractor upturned. The most shocking act was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. The Delhi police has filed over 25 cases, 38 FIRs and arrested 84 people.

Punjab CM assures legal aid to farmers booked by police; raises 'missing farmers' issue