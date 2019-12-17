Delhi Police PRO Ensures Jamia Millia Protests Will Be Probed And Guilty Charged 

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa addressed the Jamia violence requesting people to not believe in rumors that were being spread on social media, saying that anyone involved in this would not be let off the hook.

On Tuesday, a protest against the amended citizenship act turned violent in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area as demonstrators pelted stones at police personnel who fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Speaking on the Seelampur violence the PRO said that the police have video recordings of the event and whoever is guilty will be charged accordingly. He also requested people to have faith in the Delhi police.

Delhi Police PRO ensures Jamia protests will be probed and guilty charged