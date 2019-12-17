The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Delhi Police PRO Ensures Jamia Millia Protests Will Be Probed And Guilty Charged 

General News

Delhi Police Pro MS Randhawa addressed the Jamia violence requesting people to not believe in rumors that were being spread on social media

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa addressed the Jamia violence requesting people to not believe in rumors that were being spread on social media, saying that anyone involved in this would not be let off the hook.

On Tuesday, a protest against the amended citizenship act turned violent in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area as demonstrators pelted stones at police personnel who fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Speaking on the Seelampur violence the PRO said that the police have video recordings of the event and whoever is guilty will be charged accordingly. He also requested people to have faith in the Delhi police. 

Delhi Police PRO ensures Jamia protests will be probed and guilty charged 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES