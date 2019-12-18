Delhi Police PRO Speaks About Clashes In The National Capital Over CAA

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa spoke on the protests in Delhi’s Seelampur and told ANI that protestors pelted stones at the police force during the dispersal and the situation was brought under control immediately by the police. They damaged two buses and two motorcycles.

“I would like to clarify that the news about burning down a police station is completely false. A police booth was damaged and an FIR has been registered in relation to the same,” he said. 5 persons have been detained. Further investigation is underway and the Delhi Police will be using CCTV footages and drones to identify more persons involved in inciting violence in the national capital.

“I would like to convey through your medium that Delhi Police will hold detailed investigations against whoever takes law into their own hands," he further told ANI.