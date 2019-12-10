The Debate
Delhi Police On Clash With JNUSUS:Action Taken To Prevent Disruption Of Emergency Services

General News

The protesters moved towards AIIMS hospital hence police had to take action otherwise the emergency services of the hospital could have been affected

Speaking on the JNU students union protests, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said that protesters had assured of a peaceful protest march that will halt at Sarojini Bus depot, and only a delegation of the student union would go-ahead to hold talks with the concerned authorities. Randhawa, however, added that the protesters moved towards AIIMS hospital and JP Narayan Trauma Centre hence, police had to take action otherwise the emergency services of the hospital could have been affected. Last time, the student protest had affected the emergency services, appended Randhawa.

Delhi police PRO on clash with JNUSUS: Action was taken to prevent disruption of hospital emergency services 

