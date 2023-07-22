Delhi Police Prohibits Flying Of Aerial Objects Ahead Of Independence Day 2023

Ahead of Independence Day on August 15, the Delhi police have stepped up security arrangements and have prohibited the flying of "sub-conventional aerial platforms" like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized power aircraft, quadcopters and para jumping from aircraft.

The move is aimed towards thwarting anti-national activities and preventing any such actions that can be inimical to the country's interests ahead of Independence Day 2023.

The Delhi Police will be enforcing this starting from July 22 and the rule will continue for more than 26 days. The violation of the order will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), officials said.

"We have already issued a formal statement and we will also be creating awareness on this. All this is done taking the security of the city into consideration. Not only Independence Day but the preparations for G-20 are also going in full swing," said Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police said.

Independence Day, which is celebrated religiously throughout India on August 15 every year, marks the beginning of an era of deliverance from the clutches of British colonialism of more than 200 years. It was on August 15, 1947, that India was declared independent from British colonialism, and the reins of control were handed over to the leaders of the country.

India's gaining of independence was a tryst with destiny, as the struggle for freedom was a long and tiresome one, witnessing the sacrifices of many freedom fighters, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.