Delhi Police Prohibits Flying Of Drones, Micro Light Aircrafts Until Independence Day

In a key development, the Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava on Thursday issued a ban on sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopter, and para-jumping from aircraft among others.

Delhi Police bans use of drones until August 16

Citing reports that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorist inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries, and vital installations, using the aerial platforms, the aforementioned ban was imposed. The ban will come into force on July 16 and will remain in effect for 32 days, till August 16.

"I, Balaji Srivastava, Commissioner of Police, Delhi in the exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 read with Govt. of India, ‌Ministry of Home Affairs, New Delhi's Notification No. U-11036/3/1978 (i) UTL dated 01.07.1978, do hereby prohibit the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopter, and para-jumping, etc over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day Celebrations-2021 in the National Capital of Delhi and Doing so shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the notification read.

The notification comes a few days after Army chief General MM Naravane blamed the 'easy availability' of drones and other sub-conventional aerial platforms behind the increasing complexity and challenges in ensuring the security of the country. He had said that attacks through the platforms would be kept in mind in all the planning that is to be done by the forces in regards to the future.

Jammu drone attack

In the early hours of July 27, twin explosions rocked the technical area of the IAF airbase in Jammu causing minor damage to the facility and leaving two Indian Air Force officers injured. The blasts which took place within a gap of five minutes from each other occurred after explosive-laden drones crashed in the airbase. The first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 am. It is believed that the target was the aircraft parked in the dispersal area.

While the investigation in the matter is still underway, learning from it, the Indian Army deployed anti-drone measures in order to thwart any attempts. The Indian Army has deployed an electro-optic drone system in Jammu's Poonch and Rajouri sectors near the Line of Control (LOC). According to reports, the new anti-drone system cuts off the signal from its parent control or operator and uses a laser to bring down drones at a distance of 1.5 kilometres by disrupting its communications system.