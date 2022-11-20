Delhi Police Question Owner & Staff Of Hotel In HP's Kullu Where Shraddha, Aftab Stayed

In the recent update on the Shraddha murder probe, a Delhi police team reached Himachal Pradesh and questioned the owners and workers of the guest house where the killer Aaftab took Shraddha in April this year.

As the Delhi police widened its probe into the Shraddha murder case, they are trying to connect every link in the chain of events before and after the murder of Shraddha by her live-in partner Aaftab. In this regard, a team of Delhi police reached Himachal Pradesh's Kullu to learn more about Shraddha and Aaftab's Himachal trip in April. The police team traced the guest house-- White Lotus, where both of them stayed for one day.

One of the caretakers of the guest house said, "Today Delhi police came here in connection with the Shraddha murder case. They questioned whether Shraddha and Aaftab came here (in White Lotus)… Per the register entry, they came here on April 6 and left for the trekking the next day. They did their camping in the jungle. I don’t know where they went from there."

The owner and workers at the guest house have revealed that during their trip Aaftab and Shraddha met and interacted with several people who were from Mumbai and other places. Notably, Aaftab and Shraddha stayed in the White Lotus guest house in the Tosh village of Kullu and they left the place to go on trekking to Kutla the next day. Both of them left Himachal Pradesh on April 8.

Aaftab’s family to be questioned

Republic TV has learnt that Aaftab’s family has been summoned for interrogation on November 20. It should be noted, a lot of questions have already been raised about the kin of Aaftab. They resided in Thane for many years however after Shraddha was reportedly killed, they moved to Mira Road in Mumbai, in a hurry. A resident of the building where Aaftab’s family shifted from Thane said, "Soon after they moved into the building, the family members, including Aaftab’s parents and brother, went on a short vacation and returned after the news broke".

