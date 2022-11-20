The Owner Of Flat, Where Shraddha And Aaftab Stayed In Vasai, Questioned By Delhi Police

Delhi Police on November 20 questioned Jayshri Patkar, the owner of the flat in Vasai, Mumbai which was rented to Shraddha and Aaftab for 10 months. She was questioned at the Crime Detection Unit of Dahanu. Along with this, the members of the Vasai society were also quizzed by the police. The owner's questioning which lasted for two hours revealed both Aaftab-Shraddha had informed the owner that they were married.

Patkar has provided all the concerned documents to the police and also recorded her statement. Significantly, Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of brutally killing his live-in partner in Delhi, had visited the housing society in Vasai in the Palghar district of Maharashtra a fortnight ago to help his family members shift to Mumbai, a society member said on Tuesday, November 15. Moreover, after he reportedly killed Shraddha, his family moved from Vasai to Mira Road in Mumbai under mysterious circumstances.

#BREAKING | The owner of the flat, where Shraddha and Aaftab stayed, questioned for 2 hours. They allegedly told the owner that they were married. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/aSuulZqUka — Republic (@republic) November 20, 2022

Whereabouts of Aaftab’s family unknown

The family members of Aaftab Poonawalla are untraceable as yet. Over twenty days before the FIR was lodged against Aaftab, his family members moved out of the flat in Vasai. As on November 20, neither Maharashtra’s Manekpur police nor the Delhi police has been able to track Aaftab’s family.

Republic had also accessed the document of the property rented by Shraddha and Aaftab in Vasai for 11 months. The agreement, which had the signature of both Shraddha and Aaftab was entered into on October 25, 2020, for a stipulated period of 11 months. The agreement expired on September 24, 2021.