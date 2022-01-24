Delhi Police Ramps Up Security Post Intel On Bid To Disrupt Republic Day Celebration

In a key development, sources revealed that the Delhi Police ramped up security measures ahead of Republic Day on the basis of specific intelligence inputs. As per sources, the intelligence agencies have asked the Delhi Police to keep a watch on people who were actively involved in the protests against the CAA, the NRC and the three farm laws. They reportedly issued an alert that people who were responsible for violence in the national capital during such protests could disrupt the Republic Day celebrations.

These individuals are in touch with anti-social elements backed by foreign sources to destabilise normalcy in India, sources added. As a result, the security of Red Fort and other important installations in the national capital was beefed up. Moreover, the Delhi borders are likely to be sealed from January 25-26 midnight. The intelligence warning comes amid terror outfit Sikhs for Justice exhorted Kashmiris to not only block PM Modi from hoisting the national flag on January 26 but also unfurl the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir flag in Delhi.

In a recent video, SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu was heard saying, "Now is the time people of Kashmir, you should reach Delhi. Block PM Modi from hoisting the tricolour. Just as the Sikh community will unfurl the Khalistani flags, you should unfurl the flag of Kashmir in Delhi. You are getting killed in fake encounters in Baramulla, Shopian, Anantnag every day and nobody knows in the world. When you reach Delhi on January 26, the entire world will watch that Kashmir and Sikhs wants freedom."

SC lawyer files complaint against Pannu

Previously, Pannu also announced a $1 million reward to block PM Modi and raise the Khalistan flag instead of the tricolour in Delhi on Republic Day. It is pertinent to note that SC lawyer Vineet Jindal has filed a complaint against the SFJ founder with the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and the Cyber police. He stressed that his statements and acts challenge the sovereignty and unity of India and are an attempt to wage war amongst different communities and states. Additionally, he contended that Pannu has dishonoured the pride of Republic Day which is celebrated in our country with great zeal.

His complaint read, "The act of instigating people by offering a monetary reward on social networking sites accessed by millions of users to stop the PM and Indian flag on Republic day indicate the intentions of an attempt to create national unrest and to wage war in the country. It is an insulting act and grave offence to dishonour the pride of the national flag by burning it". Previously, SFJ claimed responsibility for blocking the PM's route in Punjab.

(With ANI inputs)