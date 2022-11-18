Delhi Police Reaches Maharashtra To Probe Shraddha Murder Case; Records Witness' Statement

A team of Delhi police probing the murder of Shraddha Walkar by Aaftab Poonawala reached Maharashtra, and questioned the prime witness in the case, Laxman Nadar, on Friday. Laxman Nadar, along with Shivani Mahtare, was a friend of Shraddha and knew of her relationship with Aaftab, in-depth. The duo had informed Shraddha's father, Vikas Walker, that things were not smooth between the couple, and that they often used to have fights.

Further, Laxman Nadar had called Shreejay Vikas Walker, son of Vikas Walkar and brother of Shraddha Walkar, informing him that her cellphone was switched off for the past 2 months. When the Walkar family could not get through to Shraddha, her father Vikas Walker filed a Missing Report at a police station in Manikpur, Maharashtra, which was later transferred to Mehrauli, Delhi. This was after the Investigating Officer discovered that Shraddha was living with Aaftab in the Chattarpur area.

Aaftab confesses to killing Shraddha, chopping up her body

When the police called Aaftab for questioning, he changed his statement multiple times, which made the police suspicious. On the basis of the suspicion, Aaftab and Shraddha's rented accommodation in the Chhattarpur area of Delhi was raided, and the accused was arrested on November 14, and sent to police custody.

On November 17, the court permitted a five-day extension of Aaftab's police custody, approving the police's plea for a narco test. The demand for conducting the narco test came in a bid to establish the missing chain of events and find out shreds of evidence in the gruesome Shraddha murder case.