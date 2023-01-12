Delhi Police Recover Body Of Missing Woman After 10 Days; Three Accused Arrested

In a shocking incident, Delhi police on Thursday, January 12, said they found the body of a woman from a graveyard, missing for the past 10 days.

The woman, who went missing on January 2, was identified as 54-year-old Meena. According to the preliminary investigation by the police, three men murdered and later buried her in graveyard, where her body was found on Wednesday.

The police registered a missing complaint of the woman on January 2 and began the investigation. According to the CCTV footage recovered during the search exercise, the three main accused were seen with the woman.

"The 3 main accused Rehan, Mobin & Naveen were seen with the woman last time & they murdered her by suffocating her with a pillow. Both accused could not pay back the loan taken & thus killed her," said Outer Delhi DCP Harendra Kumar Singh.

Police arrests all three accused

Delhi police later arrested all the accused and said, "Three people, including the main accused Mubin were arrested for allegedly killing a 54-year-old woman Meena."

On the allegations of the victim’s family, the police said they apprehended Mobin, one of the accused. When interrogated, he confessed to the murder. The other two accused persons were also apprehended and all three are currently under police custody.

