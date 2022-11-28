Delhi Police Recovers Murder Weapon Used By Aaftab To Chop Shraddha's Body Into 35 Pieces

In a big breakthrough in the spine-chilling Shraddha murder case, the Delhi police recovered the murder weapon used by Aaftab to kill his live-in partner and dismember her body parts into 35 pieces.

According to the sources, the recovery of the murder weapon will help the police move forward with the case in the right direction. It has also been learnt that the statement of Shraddha Walkar's father has also been recorded by the police.

The development came after Aaftab was brought to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in New Delhi's Rohini earlier this morning for the fourth session of his polygraph test. Notably, the FSL authorities have been grilling and questioning the accused for the last three days in connection with Shraddha's murder.

Aaftab attempting to disrupt 'Narco test'

According to the sources, Aaftab is intentionally attempting to disrupt the Narco test by falling sick to hamper the ongoing investigation led by Delhi police. It has been found that the accused did not sleep the whole night and spent the entire night sitting at the gate of his prison cell. He even refused to eat food, however, after being repeatedly asked by the jail administration, he ate.

"Aaftab is very smart as he knows if he does not sleep, his mind will not get proper rest and in such a situation it will be difficult to conduct a polygraph or any other test. He is trying to do things that will make him sick and will impact the polygraph test," sources reported.

Earlier on November 26, the Delhi Court extended the judicial custody of accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala to 14 days. This came after the accused was produced before the Saket court via video conferring from Ambedkar hospital in Delhi.

Gujarat link in Shraddha Murder case

The Gujarat police have arrested one drug peddler from Surat who is suspected of being the drug supplier of killer Aaftab. The arrested drug peddler has been identified as Faisal Momin and the reason for suspecting him to be Aaftab's drug supplier is that Faisal stayed in Vasai West, the same locality where Aaftab stayed before shifting to Delhi with Shraddha. Police will go through phone records of Faisal as they suspect Faisal and Aaftab may have had mutual friends, according to the sources in Gujarat Police.

This development took place when Gujarat police in a routine check had arrested four peddlers in Surat of which one was Faisal.