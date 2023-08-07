Delhi Police Recovers Old Shell In Rohini Ahead Of Independence Day, Probe Initiated

Sensation gripped the entire Outer-North District in the national capital, after the Delhi Police on Sunday recovered an old shell from the area located in the Rohini Sector-28, about a week ahead of the Independence Day celebration. As per police sources, information about discovery of the shell was received by the Outer-North district police on Sunday, following which the recovery was made. During the preliminary inquiry, the recovered shell was found to be hollow from inside, however, precautionary measures are being taken, says an official of the Delhi Police.

According to the police sources, the area from where the shell was recovered comes under the jurisdiction of Samaypur Badli police station. Immediately, a bomb squad team, crime team, dog squad team along with fire-brigade and teams from other concerned departments were called at the spot. As per information, the area was cordoned off by the cops to ensure safety and security of the people present nearby. Moreover, the area near the spot from where the shell was recovered was thoroughly checked to ascertain if any suspicious object was present there.

Shell appears to be of some rocket-launcher or mortar, says source

Further, the recovered shell was taken away by the bomb squad team to an isolated place in order to dispose of it. Considering the gravity of the incident, since the shell has been recovered about 10 days ahead of Independence Day, an investigation has been initiated by the Delhi Police. Central agencies are also said to be investigating the matter and trying to ascertain as to from where the shell arrived.

Confirming the news, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North District), Ravi Kumar Singh stated, “An old shell has been found in the Munak Canal in Sector -28, Rohini, in the area of PS Samaypur Badli. Prima facie it appears to be an old and hollow shell, but all precautions are being taken to dispose of it.”

If sources are to be believed, the recovered shell appears to be of some rocket-launcher or mortar. However, no official statement has been released from the police officials on the same. Meanwhile, following the incident, the security in the national capital including the Outer-North district has been tightened. The police are taking further course of inquiry in the matter.