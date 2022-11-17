Delhi Police Recovers Vacuum Cleaner Used By Aaftab 'to Erase Shraddha's Blood Stains'

In a key development in the Shraddha murder case, the Delhi police on Thursday recovered the vacuum cleaner from the accused, Aaftab Amin Poonawala's residence.

Vacuum cleaner recovered

Aaftab bought the Litevac company's Vaccum cleaner to erase the evidence as he allegedly used it to clean the blood stains after murdering and chopping Shraddha's body parts. The blood stains were spotted on the lower shelf of the kitchen where the gas cylinder was kept. The investigation team is also carrying out a chemical test in the flat to recover the erased blood spots. Republic has learned that the police have also seized the car which Aaftab used to travel while dumping the body parts in multiple places in the national capital.

Aftab strangled Shraddha on the bed but didn't leave any evidence or trace as he used a special kind of chemical because of which, stains could not be traced. He packed 35 pieces of Shraddha's body in 18 polythene bags and kept them in the fridge. The police are now trying to recover all those polythene bags as well.

Aaftab's Gruesome Confession

According to Delhi police sources, Aaftab confessed that after strangling and chopping the body parts of Shraddha into 35 pieces, he severed her head as well as burnt her face so that it would be difficult to identify her even if the parts were recovered. He further added that he had searched on the internet about the ways to dispose of the body after committing the murder.

Notably, earlier in the day, Delhi police also recovered human remains from the national capital's Trilokpuri area. As per sources, the human body parts like the head, hands and feet were recovered from Trilokpuri's Pandav Nagar police station area a month after Shraddha Walkar was killed. Republic TV has learned that the parts of the body were thrown in that plot three different times within a week. The head recovered was in very bad condition so it has not yet been established whether it is Shraddha's remains.

Due to security reasons, Shraddha's murderer Aaftab has been shifted from Mehrauli police station. As per Delhi police sources, first, he was taken to Malviya Nagar police station for two hours and now he has been taken to some other location which is not yet confirmed. Aaftab is going to be produced in Saket Court on Thursday where the police will file an application from the court seeking the remand of the accused.