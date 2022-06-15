Delhi Police Refute Congress' Assault Claims, Assert 'controlled Situation With Restraint'

Amid the Congress' high octane drama over Rahul Gandhi's Enforcement Directorate summons, the Delhi Police on Wednesday defended itself and refuted all the accusations levelled by the grand old party. Delhi police stated that according to the Supreme Court's guidelines, the leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC) were asked to protest at designated sites but they ignored and created disturbance in public places.

The Delhi Police stated that even though some miscreants burnt tyres and damaged barricades, the police department controlled the situation with utmost restraint. Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that Delhi Police barged into the AICC's national headquarters and beat up the party workers.

"For the past 3 days, the senior leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC) were being asked to take out the procession, and protest only at designated sites as per Supreme Court guidelines. But they continued to protest at Jantar Mantar and tried to create public disturbance" stated Delhi Police.

The Delhi police further stated, "Today also some INC workers again tried to take out a procession from the party office. Some miscreants burnt tyres and damaged barricades which led to traffic congestion & inconvenience. Police forces tried to prevent the situation from deteriorating with utmost restraint".

Congress accuses Delhi Police of hooliganism

Congress' Randeep Singh Surjewala sought action against the Delhi Police and accused them of hooliganism, forcibly entering the AICC's national headquarters. He alleged that police personnel beat up party workers. Demanding a First Information Report and suspension of the officers involved, the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament announced that Congress will gherao all the Raj Bhavans across India on Thursday, June 16.

He further stated, "We will hold a protest against the Central governemnt tomorrow (June 16) and gherao all the Raj Bhavans (Governor Houses) across the nation. The demonstration will take place at all the district headquarters on June 17. Truth can't be suppressed".

Congress' violent protest over Rahul Gandhi's ED Summons

In Delhi, where Congress workers, in a bid to display their rage, allegedly set tyres ablaze. Thick black smog was seen engulfing the region with the pile of tyres burning on the street outside the ED office, where workers gathered in large numbers. This, despite the imposition of Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people at any given spot in an area.

