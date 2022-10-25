Delhi Police Registers 16 Cases For Bursting Crackers In Last 4 Days

The Delhi Police has registered 16 cases for allegedly bursting firecrackers in the city in the last four days, officials said on Tuesday.

According to data, police have registered 58 cases for selling firecrackers and a total of 2,834.13 kg firecrackers have been seized for storage or sale.

It further said 150 cases have been registered for selling firecrackers and 17,357.13 kg firecrackers was seized from October 1 till October 24.

Police have registered 23 cases for bursting firecrackers and seized 3.6 kilogram firecrackers during the same period.

Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated on Monday.

A large number of high-decibel firecrackers thundered throughout Diwali night as people in Delhi flouted the ban imposed on these by the city government.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had last week said bursting firecrackers in the national capital on Diwali would attract a jail term of up to six months and a fine of Rs 200.

Bursting of firecrackers on Diwali is an age-old tradition, but authorities in Delhi said the decision to restrict it was taken after considering environmental concerns and health hazards associated with it.

