Delhi Police Registers 4 FIRs Against Social Media Accounts Fanning Fake News, 1 Arrested

Cracking down on fake news and spread of misinformation in the aftermath of the violence that broke out in Delhi on Republic Day, the Delhi Police has registered 4 FIRs against several social media accounts and also sent requests for removal of offensive posts. The Delhi Police's CyPAD Unit has also arrested one person accused of posting an old video and spreading fake news regarding resignation of 200 police personnel. Another individual accused in the same case has been nabbed from Bharatpur, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Officials have also identified several other persons accused of indulging in spread of fake news. The Delhi Police has informed that notices have been served to four persons to join the probe and action will be initiated against the said individuals based on their deposition.

"As part of investigation of these cases, the accounts/handles that have posted these fake, offensive, provocative content have been escalated to the concerned OTT platforms for getting their Basic Subscriber Information and also for their removal," Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal told ANI.

CyPAD Unit registered 4 FIRs against several social media accounts & sent requests for removal of offensive posts. One accused arrested for posting old video along with fake news of resignation by 200 police personnel. One person apprehended from Bharatpur: Delhi Police#FarmLaws — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2021

FIR lodged for tweeting fake news

Previously on Monday, Twitter witheld around 250 accounts in India, including that of Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar stating that the action was taken "in response to a legal demand", which has turned out to be from the government of India. Prior to that an FIR was registered against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and six journalists for allegedly peddling fake news regarding the farmers tractor rally and instigating the protestors to cause riots.

The FIR was filed in Uttar Pradesh alleging that all the seven accused used their social media handles to peddle fake news and incite communal violence in the national capital. The complainant has sought a strict investigation against the seven accused named under section 124(A) which pertains to Sedition amongst other charges. The complainant had alleged that during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and other senior journalists had falsely tweeted that the Delhi Police had shot at a protesting farmer riding the tractor, with intentions to instigate people and cause riots in the national capital. The complainant was referring to the incident which had led to the death of a protesting farmer during the demonstration on January 26.

Taking note of the issue of fake news and hate speech, the Supreme Court also sought responses from the Centre. . A bench comprising of Chief Justice S A Bobde, Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued the notice to Centre, while hearing a petition that sought directions to the Centre to frame laws for prosecuting those involved in spreading hate and fake news through social media platforms. The plea also sought a direction to the concerned authorities to set up a procedure for automatic removal of fake news and hate speech within a short timeframe.

