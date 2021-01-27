Delhi Police Registers 7 FIRs Over Farmers' Tractor Rally Violence That Injured 86 Cops

The Delhi Police has registered seven FIRs in connection with the farmers' tractor rally that turned violent and left several people injured in the riots that ensued on January 26.

"Three FIRs were registered in east district, three in Dwarka and one in Shahdara district," a police official said. ''More FIRs are expected to be registered,'' he added.

On the 72nd Republic Day, a tractor parade meant to highlight the demands of the farmer unions dissolved into anarchy on the streets of Delhi as millions of protesters broke through barriers, clashed with police, brandished swords and sticks, overturned vehicles, and hoisted communal flags from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Delhi Police releases statement

According to a statement by police, 86 personnel have reported injuries in the violence. One protester died after his tractor overturned near ITO, one of the major flashpoints of riots.

The Sayunkt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which comprises various farmer organisations, had proposed a "Kisan Tractor Rally" on Republic Day. After several rounds of meetings with the Delhi Police in connection with their proposed tractor parade, the SKM had given an undertaking to carry out a peaceful rally on four agreed-upon routes.

Farmers armed with weapons charge at the police

However, on Tuesday around 8.30 am farmers 6,000 to 7,000 tractors assembled at the Singhu border and violated the pre-decided routes. The farmers insisted upon marching towards central Delhi and despite repeated requests, the farmers, led by Nihangs on their horses and armed with swords, kirpans, and fursas, charged at the police and broke through several layers of barricades erected between Mukarba Chowk and Transport Nagar, the statement said.

Similar incidents were reported from Gazipur and Tikri borders, where farmers broke through the barricades at several points and headed for ITO, where they were joined by the farmers who had come from the Singhu border, it said.

At the Tikri border also, the farmers did not agree to the pre-decided plan and fought with police. They not only broke barricades but also attacked police vehicles and personnel with deadly weapons. Instead of turning towards Najafgarh, they headed towards Peeragarhi and further towards the central part of the national capital, the statement further said.

Farmers vandalised public property

At ITO, a large group of farmers, who had come from Gazipur and Singhu borders, attempted to move towards Luytens' Delhi. When they were stopped by policemen, a group of these farmers became violent and broke the barricades, damaged iron grills, dividers, and even tried to run over the policemen deployed at these barricades, the statement read.

However, police personnel succeeded in stopping them from entering Lutyens' Delhi. Meanwhile, some farmers also indulged in vandalism and attacked policemen. Later, they changed their plans and moved towards Red Fort, it said.

At Red Fort, they broke the gates and entered its wells. A section of the crowd also managed to climb atop the rampart of the Red Fort where they hoisted their organization's flag, the statement said.

Police managed to remove the crowd from the rampart. The struggle between the police and the farmers continued throughout the day until late evening, the statement said, adding that most of the incidents were reported from Mukarba Chowk, Ghazipur, A-Point ITO, Seemapuri, Nangloi T-Point, Tikri Border, and Red Fort.

