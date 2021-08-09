Delhi Police Registers Case Over Communal Slogans Raised At Jantar Mantar

In a shocking incident, a group of men raised anti-Muslim slogans on Sunday at Jantar Mantar barely metres away from the Indian parliament. The video of the group raising the inflammatory slogans has now gone viral. Taking cognizance of the incident, the Delhi police has registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and investigation is underway.

Case registered under relevant sections of the law after inflammatory slogans were allegedly raised as an event titled "Colonial Laws & Make Uniform Laws" was held near Jantar Mantar in Delhi yesterday. Investigation underway: Delhi Police officials — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

What was the alleged group protesting?

As per reports, a rally was organised by Supreme Court lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay called the ‘Bharat Jodo Movement’ on Sunday to protest against colonial-era laws, demanding uniform laws for all citizens i.e. a Uniform Civil code. At 5 PM, near the Parliament Houe police station, the group started raising anti-Muslim slogans, threatening violence against the community. Delhi police claimed that they had not allowed any such protest and were verifying the many videos now gone viral.

Lashing out at the mob, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi questioned how the Indian Muslim would feel safe if such inflamatory statements were being raised in the national capital. Listing Union Minister Anurag Thakur's 'Goli maro' slogan, the subsequent Delhi riots, Owaisi alleged that such goons were emboldened under the BJP rule. Demanding a discussion on this in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi has moved adjournment notice in the House and asked a reply from Home Minister Amit Shah.

Delhi police prepares for I-Day

Amid farmer protests, Opposition protests over Pegasus, the Delhi Police has beefed up the security in Delhi-NCR with multi-layered arrangements, especially around the Red Fort-Chandni Chowk area. Under the tightened security measures, posters of the most wanted terrorists have been put up at various places to aware people. The security has been tighetened to avoid any untoward incidence.

"Staff deployment for security checks has been in force for two months. Internal checks at markets, near Chandni Chowk area and inside Red Fort are being done. There will be a triple-layer arrangement for security, wherein along with the state borders, all roads leading to Red Fort and the close vicinity of Red Fort will be barricaded and the barricading will continue till late in the evening, even after the event is over," said Anita Roy, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, North. Delhi had witnessed massive protests against the Farm Laws on Republic Day, culminating in farmers raising the Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort. To avoid such an incident, the Red Fort has been closed to the public till August 15.