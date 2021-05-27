Delhi Police Release Sushil Kumar's Picture From Chhatrasal, Quash 'absence' Claim

In a key development in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case, the Delhi Police have released an image of key accused Sushil Kumar, confirming the presence of the Olympic medallist at the crime scene. Sushil Kumar, who was arrested on Sunday after a two-week manhunt, has been claiming that he was not present at the Chhatrasal Stadium when 23-year-old junior wrestling champion Sagar Rana was murdered. However, the image released by Delhi Police shows Sushil Kumar holding a stick with presumably injured Sagar Rana laying on the ground, quashing the Olympian's claims.

The two-time Olympic-medallist has been remanded to six-day police custody. Following the court order on Sunday, Kumar was taken to Chattrasal stadium on Tuesday, possibly to re-create the crime scene. On Wednesday, the Delhi Police arrested four associates of Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. The four associates are said to be members of notorious gangster Kala Aasaudia's gang and have pending Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against them.

The Delhi Police nabbed the group after they received intel on the whereabouts of the gang members. A team of Special Staff Rohini comprising of SI Sudeep, ASI Narender, ASI Ravinder, ASI Dalbir, HC Vinod Kumar, HC Shri Krishan, Ct. Ashwani, Ct Naveen, Ct Parveen, and Ct Tarun under the leadership of Inspector Ishwar Singh and supervision of Brahmjeet Singh, ACP/Operation Cell apprehended the gangsters from Kanjhawala area on the May 25-26 night.

Sushil Kumar arrested

Following a two-week manhunt, the Delhi Police arrested Sushil Kumar along with his associate Ajay Kumar on Sunday after which he was produced before a Delhi Court which sent him 6-days of police custody. He was accused of 'acting like a criminal' by repeatedly changing his locations and using 14 SIM Cards to avoid being traced.

"Sushil and his associates thrashed victims like animals. Sushil wanted to establish his terror in the area. The manner in which the victims have been beaten is gruesome," submitted Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava appearing for police before the court.

Following the criminal case against wrestler Sushil Kumar, Northern Railways, on Tuesday announced the suspension of the accused from his government job. The railways have issued a statement mentioning his suspension as senior commission manager. He was appointed as a special officer by Delhi Government. Reportedly, the Government had submitted a report, after which the railways announced Kumar's suspension until further notice.