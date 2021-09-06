Delhi Police Resumes Breathalyser Tests Again In Capital; Over 90 Convicted In 48 Hrs

On Saturday and Sunday, the Delhi Police has convicted over 90 individuals for drunk driving. The breathalyser tests resumed again after one year. They were discontinued following the COVID-19 outbreak. In order to avoid the transmission of COVID-19, the procedure was halted in March 2020 as numerous individuals had to handle the equipment which is used to test the quantity of alcohol in a driver's breath.

How breathalyser tests are conducted Post COVID

Muktesh Chander, the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, informed ANI, "We had to stop testing people for alcohol levels when Covid broke out because this required being in close contact with the driver. Now since Covid cases have reduced and people are out to enjoy, it is important to keep a check." Chander further explained that they will utilise disposal pipes for breathalysers, with a fresh one used every time for a new person.

As restaurants and bars are back in business after a long pause due to COVID-19, a senior traffic officer said to ANI that people had begun their outings, parties, and eating, so it was their responsibility and duty to keep individuals from driving while they are drunk.

According to another police officer, people have started to appear in bars and pubs, as the number of COVID cases is gradually decreasing. Looking at the rising crowd, the police decided to check individuals for drunk driving in the capital. They are also taking all necessary safety procedures for COVID-19. All policemen who are stationed at checkpoints have been instructed to have an appropriate supply of disposable breath analyser pipes, hand sanitisers, and masks, he revealed, while speaking to ANI.

More about Drunk-driving cases in Delhi

As per police data, around 30,000 challans for drunk driving were handed in 2019. While the number of challan cases came down to 3,000 challans after the Covid-19 outbreak and lockdowns were implemented in 2020. This year, just 300 challans have been given so far. Driving while intoxicated is punished by a judicial challan. In the case of a first violation, an individual may be penalised with 10,000 rupees or imprisoned for up to six months or sometimes with both. During the second and subsequent violations, they are punishable by a ₹15,000 penalty and up to two years in jail, or both.

The mechanism of a Breathalyser

A breathalyser is designed to measure the quantity of alcohol in exhaled breath estimate the amount of alcohol in a person's blood which is also known as blood alcohol concentration (BAC). Motorists in India are not permitted to drive if their blood alcohol level exceeds 30 milligrams per 100 millilitres.

(Image Credit: PTI)