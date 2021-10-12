Delhi Police Reveals First Image Of Pakistani National Arrested Under UAPA

In a big win amid festive seasons in India, Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday, October 12, arrested a Pakistani national identified as Mohammad Ashraf Ali, from Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar. A photograph of the arrested Pakistani terrorist was accessed. Weapons including one AK-47 assault rifle with one extra magazine and 60 rounds was recovered from his possession. The Delhi police are expected to hold a press conference shorty at 2.30 pm today to provide more information on the case.

Providing details on the arrest, police informed that Ali was staying in Delhi for the past 15 days with a forged Indian identity card, residential proof of Shastri Naga, and other documents. As of now, the Pakistani national is been constantly quizzed by the police about his whereabouts. And, the Delhi Police have invoked several relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Act, Arms Act.

Indian Army captures Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist

Earlier in September, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist from Pakistan surrendered to the Indian Army and admitted that he is a member of the LeT and was trained by them in Muzaffarabad. Speaking at a press conference, Major General Virendra Vats, GOC, 19 Infantry Division of the Indian Army informed that the anti-terror operations that had been going on in Uri since September 18. Major Vats had said that from across the border, two infiltrators were observed while four additional terrorists were from Pakistan. He had further informed that on September 25, an encounter broke out wherein one terrorist was neutralized while another was caught.

NIA raids in Delhi

Earlier on Tuesday, October 12, in connection with the Mundra port drug seizure case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 5 locations in Delhi-NCR. This development comes nearly a month after 3,000 kg of Heroin was seized from the Gujarat Port. The raids follow the multi-city October 9 searches during which the NIA conducted searches in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Vijayawada at the premises of the accused who is said to be involved in the import of semi-processed talc stones with contraband. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered after the drug bust.

(Image: ANI)