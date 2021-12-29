Delhi Police Revises SOP For Personnel's Heath Welfare Amid Surge In Omicron COVID Cases

In view of the surge in COVID-19 and its Omicron variant cases, the Delhi Police has revamped the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) on the health welfare of its personnel. The revised SOP stated that an officer of an inspector's rank or above should personally visit the hospitalized personnel or their kin on a regular basis.

Shalini Singh, the Special Commissioner of Police (Welfare) on Wednesday met all the district and unit chiefs and other stakeholders to check the preparedness amid the Omicron surge. Singh stressed strict adherence to the SOP issued by the Delhi Police commissioner, the official statement said.

"The revised SOP is more elaborate and covers complete well-being of our personnel suffering from any disease and admitted in hospital for medical treatment. The DCPs and unit heads have been designated nodal health officers," the statement read

It added, "The nodal health officers will ensure that an officer of the rank of inspector or above should personally meet the hospitalised personnel or their kin, on a regular basis till she or he gets fit. In case of outstation cases, video-conferencing with the ailing or their family members be ensured with regular feedback on the health of the ailing personnel."

It said that all wellness centres and two COVID-19 care centres at Shahdara and Rohini will be activated for any medical emergency and asked the district and the unit heads to take stock of preventive medicines, oxygen cylinders, concentrators, masks, sanitiser, etc. "The data of the staff should be updated for the administration of booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine," the statement added.

Amid Omicron surge, Delhi imposes yellow alert

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday imposed the yellow alert of the Graded Response Action Plance in the national capital amid the recent rise in Omicron cases. The national capital has so far reported 238 Omicron cases, as per the health ministry's Wednesday morning update. Delhi has also reported 923 fresh COVID019 cases, which is the highest since May 30, 2020. The positivity rate currently stands at 1.29%.

As per the response plan, swimming pools and sports complexes will be closed. Spas, gyms, entertainment parks will also be shut, however, outdoor yoga will be allowed. Delhi Metro will run at 50% capacity while only two persons will be permitted to travel in auto, taxi, e-rickshaws and cycle rickshaws. Bars and restaurants will also operate at 50% capacity.

(With PTI inputs)