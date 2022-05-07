In a breaking update in connection with BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's case, medical examination has revealed injury marks on Bagga's body, informed Delhi Police, as per sources. The medical examination of the BJP leader was conducted after he was arrested by the Punjab Police.

This comes after the National Commission for Minorities wrote a letter to the Punjab Government, seeking a factual report on allegations of Bagga not being allowed to wear a turban during his arrest by the Punjab police. The letter has been written by A Dhanalakshmi, Joint Secretary to the Government of India to Anirudh Tiwari, Chief Secretary of Punjab.

Taking suo-moto cognizance, the Commission has called the alleged incident a "serious case of violation of religious rights of a Sikh person". A factual report on the alleged incident and media report has been sought by the National Commission for Minorities within 7 days, latest by May 14. On the other hand, the Mohali Court issued a second arrest warrant against Bagga. The court has ordered the Punjab Police to arrest Tajinder Bagga and produce him before the Judicial Magistrate 'without fail'.

On Friday, Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri, Delhi, in connection with an FIR registered on April 1. He was arrested over his month-old tweet wherein he wrote an alleged threatening statement against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over his views on the film, The Kashmir Files.

Tajinder Bagga's Father Alleges Manhandling By Punjab Police

Bagga's father Preet Pal Singh Bagga on Friday lambasted the Punjab police for manhandling his son, and challenged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stating that he will also start a front against the AAP chief.

Speaking to the media, Tajinder Bagga's father said, "Rules were not followed. They did not let him even wear his turban or put a cloth on his head. Tajinder requested them to allow him to wear turban but they didn't let him. They snatched my mobile, punched me as well. I have filed a complaint against them. I will see the Punjab police in court. Our next step is that I challenge Kejriwal that now Tajinder's father will also open a front against you."

During the exclusive conversation with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Preet Pal Singh narrated how when Tajinder was being dragged outside, he rushed to get his phone and make a video of the incident, but was denied.

"One of the people came to me and pushed me towards my room. There he tried snatching my phone, but when I refused to give it to him he first punched me in my face and then twisted my hand, and landed a punch on my neck and shoulder. He then took my phone, and came outside," he said.