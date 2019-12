While reacting on the recent student-cops clash in Jamia Millia Islamia University, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he is against any kind of violence or vandalism, whether it was initiated by the students or the police. However, he said that he strongly condemns the actions of Delhi police against the students and slammed the cops for entering its campus without permission. He also said that the police should be penalised for harassing the students.