'Delhi Police Should Decide': SC Refuses To Pass Order On Farmers' Tractor Rally

During hearing on a plea filed by the Centre through Delhi Police seeking an order against the 'Tractor rally' planned by the agitating farmers on January 26, the Supreme Court on Monday refrained from the order and observed that the proposed rally on Republic Day is a matter of law and order and has to be decided by the police. The top court also said that the Centre has all the authority to deal with the matter. As of now, the SC has adjourned the case to January 20.

The Supreme Court said, "Police is the first authority to decide who should be allowed to enter Delhi. The question of who should be allowed to enter the city (Delhi) and how many people can be allowed to enter are matters to be decided by the police."

Supreme Court: 'Police has authority to decide'

Stating that it cannot interfere in this matter pertaining to agitating farmers' proposed 'Tractor rally' in Delhi on January 26, the apex court said, "We cannot interfere". While addressing the Centre, the apex court said, "We are not going to tell you what you should do. We will take up this matter on January 20." Announcing its decision on the plea filed, SC further asked, "Does the Union of India want the Supreme Court to tell if what powers it has under the police Act? Why do you need the court to tell you that you have power?"

Asserting that it has not taken the charge of the farmers' protest the way Centre thinks, the top court said that the intervention of the court has been strongly mistaken by the Centre. "It is for the police to decide on the plea for permission for demonstration in Ramlila Maidan," it added.

AP Singh on SC's decision

While stating that the Supreme Court's decision to refrain from issuing an order on the proposed 'Tractor rally' in Delhi on January 26 is not fair and is "politically biased", farmers' lawyer AP Singh said that the top court should not appoint people who have a political bias. Speaking further AP Singh said if the top court wants to ensure that the matters relating to farmers' protest should be resolved immediately, then it should appoint a person who comes from farmers' background.

AP Singh said, "The justice bench of the Supreme Court, which is dealing in the matters of farmers' agitation is not only government's lawyers but also the lawyers of democratic India. The whole country, including the agitating farmers, have lot of expectations from the court."

MoS Agriculture slams Rahul Gandhi & UPA govt

After the top court refrained from pronouncing a decision on the Centre's plea seeking an order against farmers' proposed rally on Republic Day, MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that instead of accusing Centre of depriving farmers of their rights, he should look at the agriculture and farmer budget allocated at the time when Congress and UPA government was in power.

Kailash Choudhary said, "When Congress and UPA government was in power, the budget allocated to the agriculture and farmers sector was only 13,000-14,000 crore. however, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came into power, over 1, 35,000 crores have been allocated, out of which Rs 75,000 crores directly go to the farmers' accounts."

Supreme Court stays implementation of farm laws

A three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian laid down the roadmap for the resolution of the standoff over the three farm laws passed by Parliament. It has not only ordered that the Minimum Support Price system in place before the enactment of the agrarian legislation shall continue but also made it clear that the landholdings of the farmers shall be protected. Additionally, the representatives of all farmer unions, irrespective of whether they are holding a protest or not, have been asked to participate in the deliberations of the 4-member committee and put forth their viewpoints. Though the court said that it did not intend to stifle a "peaceful protest", it appealed to the farmers' unions to convince their members to get back to their livelihood as a result of this "extraordinary order".

