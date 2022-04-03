Delhi Police Special Cell Busts Multi-crore Chinese Loan App Fraud Of Over ₹8 Cr; 8 Nabbed

The Delhi Police's Special Cell's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit has detained eight people from Delhi and other areas of the country for allegedly extorting money from people under the guise of providing and repaying a loan, according to ANI.

The accused persons had been extorting and abusing people for 'not repaying loan amounts'. A Chinese loan application was being used to provide loans as well as to extort money. So far, the Special Cell's IFSO Unit has nabbed eight people in Delhi, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Gurugram, Haryana, and other areas of the country, reports ANI.

Accused used morphed images to threaten complainant

As per ANI, the police informed that the IFSO unit received a complaint in which the complainant claimed that an unknown person was assaulting and threatening her by sending morphed photographs to her family and others. The complainant used the Chinese application to obtain a loan. Despite the fact that she repaid the loan on time, she began receiving threats and abusive WhatsApp calls and texts from the loan company's workers, according to the police.

Multiples numbers were used to make calls

A team of police officers raided the Pitampura and Rohini regions, arresting the suspects Rohit Kumar, Vividh Kumar, Puneet, and Manish, as well as recovered the mobile numbers and equipment used in the crime. The police detained another suspect, Divya Kumar, Puneeth Kumar's wife, who was later found to be involved in the case, as per ANI.

During the inquiry, it was discovered that one of the two teams conducting the scam used to follow loan applicants and then call them from multiple cell numbers to refund the money, according to the police.

"Even after the return, the accused used to threaten the loan seeker to get additional money." The gang's second team was in charge of the financial transactions. After receiving the extortion money in the bank, the accused used to change it into cryptocurrency and send it to their masters based in China, Hong Kong, and Dubai. According to the authorities, "every gang member received their portion based on their role and performance."

According to DCP IFSO KPS Malhotra, the complainant received threats from various WhatsApp numbers. A senior IPS officer's photograph was used as a profile picture by a suspected WhatsApp contact. According to the police, the lending app is malicious and sends the user's personal information to a third party.

Loan App fraud of Rs 8.45 Cr; money sent to China through Crypto

The extorted money was transferred to a current account, according to the police. In the last 15 days, an amount of Rs 8.45 crore was credited and moved to other accounts at the same time. The account holder, Rohit Kumar, was apprehended by the police. On March 14, police in Jodhpur apprehended the group's mastermind, Ravi Shakar, who transferred the entire amoun tof cash to bank accounts of an alleged Chinese national.

The police told ANI that the entire amount of Rs 8.45 crore was being sent to China through cryptocurrency by the accused identified as Krishana. The police have identified the Crypto accounts of three Chinese nationals involved in the case.

A case was registered against the accused persons under Sections 384, 385, 419, 420, and 120 of the Indian Penal Code .

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI