Delhi Police Special CP Narrates Tillu Tajpuriya's Killing; ‘Lapses By Jail Authorities'

‘There were lapses from the end of the Jail administration,’ said Delhi’s Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal amid questions raised on security inside the Tihar prison after the brutal killing of the dreaded gangster Tillu Tajpuriya. Notably, Tajpuriya was stabbed multiple times inside his jail cell in the Tihar prison on May 2 by the members of the Gogi gang. The incident was captured on the CCTV in the prison. This was allegedly done to avenge the killing of Jitendra Gogi by Tajpuriya’s men dressed as lawyers in a courtroom in Rohini on September 24, 2021.

The police have arrested four people in the Tillu Tajpuria murder case, informed Dhaliwal. “The people arrested include Yogesh Tunda, Deepak Dabbas ‘Titar’, Riyaz Khan, and Rajesh Bawania,'' he said. ''During the investigation, the role of two more involved (murder of Tillu Tajpuria) in the case was unearthed - Vijay Chawanni and Ata Ur Rehman. Chawanni covered the CCTV camera with a piece of cloth so that the entire incident of the murder is not captured in the CCTV camera. Ata Ur Rehman disposed off the knife used for stabbing (of Tillu Tajpuriya),'' HGS Dhaliwal stated.

Further, sharing the reason behind the Gogi gang’s intention to kill Till Tajpuriya, Dhaliwal said, “In the gang war, the main target (of the members of the Jitendra Gogi gang) after the killing of Gogi was Tillu. (The Gogi gang members) Deepak ‘Tetar’ and Yogesh Tunda were stabbed before during jail protection. ‘Titar’ was stabbed twice so they were suspicious either Tillu or his associates are involved in their stabbing. There was a grudge (against Tillu) and also that Jitendra Gogi was also killed by the members of the Tillu gang.”

How was Tillu Tajpuriya killed?

Dhaliwal revealing the modus operandi adopted by the killers of Tillu Tajpuriya narrated, “When Tunda came back from Mandoli on April 22, since then the killers had planned the murder because Tillu Tajpuriya was in the cell below that of the cell where Gogi gang members were kept. The railing between both cells was not that strong. Riyaz Khan had in the past broken the railings in the jail. He belongs to a community of people who are engaged in painting so he had expertise in the job connected with Iron works. First, they broke a wiper, made a jack from the blanket, and tied the wet blanket between both the jail railing. After that, they started rotating the wiper and created that much space that they rappelled down from their cell," Dhaliwal said.

The accused had four knives made with the exhaust fan's blade. He said, "They knew that 'chakki cell' opens at 6 AM where inmates mingle with each other and attacked Tillu at the same time," Dhaliwal added.

Tillu Tajpuriya brutally killed in Tihar jail

Tajpuriya was killed allegedly by four members of the rival Gogi gang — Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh, and Riyaz Khan — who stabbed him ‘92 times’. The four attackers, lodged on the first floor of the prison, cut an iron grille and used bedsheets to climb down, police had said.

Tajpuriya was lodged in Tihar jail since 2016. He was an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout, in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed, and was facing a threat to his life following the shootout.