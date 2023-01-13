Delhi Police Suspends 11 Police Officers In Kanjhawala Case, Post MHA Advise

Following the instructions by the competent authority in the Kanjhawala death case, a total of 11 policemen of Rohini District deployed enroute at PCRs and pickets have been suspended, said Delhi police on January 13. Significantly DCP rank personnel were also suspended among the officers who faced suspension.

Notably, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 12 on the basis of the detailed report from the Delhi police, had suggested suspending the police personnel deployed in three Police Control Rooms (PCRs) and at two police pickets.

#BREAKING | Big #Republic impact, in Kanjhawala case, 11 Delhi police officials suspended. DCP rank officers suspended.



MHA advise police to file chargesheet at the earliest

Apart from the suggestion to suspend the officers responsibly, MHA also advised the Delhi police to issue a show cause notice against the investigation officer (IO), considering the lack of investigation. Additionally MHA instructed the chargesheet in the drag-and-run case should be filed at the earliest and also the required steps should be taken to punish the culprits.

According to sources in Delhi Police, murder charges are likely to be added in the horrifying drag-and-run case.

Kanjhawala drag-and-run case

In a shocking incident on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, a girl Anjali Singh (21) got killed after her scooter hit a car, which dragged her for over 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.

Police arrested Amit Khanna (25), Deepak Khanna (26), Krishan (27), Manoj Mittal and Mithun (26) in the case on January 2. Later, accused Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna were arrested for allegedly shielding the accused. Ankush has been released on bail.

In the case, a court directed the Delhi police to file a report for the delay in responding to the multiple calls made to the PCR in Kanjhawala area

"He (Joint Commissioner of Police) shall present a report for the reasons attributable to the delay caused in responding to the initial PCR call at 3.24 am and at 4.11 am," Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal said in an order passed on Monday.