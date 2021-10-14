Delhi Police Tightens Security, Intensifies Anti-terrorist Measures Amid Festive Season

As India enters its peak festive season, Delhi Police has increased security in Central Delhi and the Connaught Place area. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Deepak Yadav stated that police have intensified anti-terrorist measures in view of the upcoming festivities. The police teams are conducting thorough checking in the markets, and verifying servant-tenant agreements, and second-hand car dealers, informed Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana. It is to mention that Delhi Police Special Cell has recently foiled a big terror plan by arresting a Pakistani national from Laxmi Nagar.

"A regular security audit is conducted in the New Delhi district," the DCP told ANI while appealing to the public to help coordinate the security check.

Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana reviews Delhi security

The action comes a few days after Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana met with top authorities to discuss anti-terror measures in the wake of reports of a terrorist strike during the festive season in the national capital. Asthana provided orders during the meeting to launch a campaign to verify tenants and staff.

Rakesh Asthana, on the other hand, believes that such an attack is impossible to carry off unless the assailants have local backing. "Local criminals, gangsters and orthodox elements can help in such an attack," he added. "Cybercafe, chemical shop, parking spaces, scrap and car dealers should be professionally checked and monitored. There are inputs that petrol pumps and petrol tankers can be targeted," the Police Commissioner said. Also, he informed about the necessary annual preventive health check-up for Delhi Police officers over the age of 40, a precaution designed to keep a watch on health conditions so that people remain fit and healthy at work, according to officials.

According to a Delhi Police official, they will also hold talks with Resident Welfare Associations, Aman committees, and "eyes and ears scheme" stakeholders like street hawkers and watchmen, with a focus on community policing. "All the district DCPs including the newly appointed ones participated in the crime review meeting held on Saturday wherein in view of the festive season, the Delhi Police Commissioner laid emphasis on anti-terror measures by strengthening the eyes and ears scheme of the force, public participation and interactions with the market as well as Residents Welfare Associations," news agency PTI quoted a senior police official as saying.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI)

(Image: ANI/PTI)