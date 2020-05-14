Delhi Police To Hold Concert On May 14 To Boost Morale Of Frontline Workers: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Delhi Police is organising 'Dil Se Shukriya', a virtual concert on Thursday, May 14 at 7 pm. The objective of this concert is to express gratitude towards all individuals involved in the fight against COVID-19. Shah exuded confidence that this concert shall boost the morale of the frontline warriors. Currently, there are 7,998 novel coronavirus cases in Delhi out of which 2,858 patients have recovered while 106 casualties have been reported.

Renowned personalities to participate

The concert has been planned by Rashi Entertainment and shall be live-streamed on multiple Facebook and Instagram pages including that of Delhi Police. Acclaimed personalities from the entertainment industry such as Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan, Usha Uthup, Honey Singh, and Palash Sen will participate in this event. Moreover, former all-rounder Kapil Dev and Lok Sabha MP Gautam Gambhir shall also grace the occasion.

'The suggestions will be discussed'

Addressing the residents of Delhi earlier in the day, CM Arvind Kejriwal revealed that more than 5 lakh suggestions regarding the relaxation of the lockdown had been received. He added that market associations had pitched for the reopening of market complexes on an odd-even basis. Moreover, Kejriwal announced that the suggestions from citizens shall be discussed in the meeting with the State Disaster Management Authority and Lieutenant Governor at 4 pm in the day. Thereafter, the Delhi government shall send a proposal to the Centre.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "We have received a lot of suggestions from many market associations and most of them have said market and market complexes should be opened. They said they can be opened on an odd-even basis, half shops one day and a half shops another." He added, "The suggestions will be discussed at 4 pm today in the meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority and Lieutenant Governor. After that, we will send a proposal on how much relaxations should be given in Delhi, to the Central Government."

