Delhi Police To Question Govt School Officials Over Poster Supporting Manish Sisodia

The Delhi Police will today question the government school's principal and the management committee coordinator after an FIR was registered against the management. This comes after a poster was put up at the schools' main gate in support of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia following his arrest, officials said.

Notably, AAP has been staging protests after Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam. On Friday, March 3, 'I love Manish Sisodia’ banners were installed outside Delhi government schools following which the police on Saturday, March 4, lodged a complaint against the installation of the banner. The Gazala, in connivance with the principal of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Shastri Park, asked the girl students to arrange some desks at the school entrance and pasted a large poster of Sisodia at the main gate, according to the FIR.



"As part of the investigation, we will question both the school principal and its management committee coordinator. They will be questioned related to the incident and bound down in connection with the case," a senior police officer said.

The officer added that the complaint sent by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) regarding alleged misuse of pictures of children by some leaders will also be probed alongside. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari made the complaint to NCPCR.

BJP had claimed that the Delhi government had set up "I love Manish Sisodia" desks in state-run schools to rally support for the arrested leader, a charge denied by the AAP dispensation.

NCPCR takes cognisance

Hitting out at AAP over the 'I love Sisodia' campaign, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo asserted that AAP leaders are using children to protect the person who is under CBI custody on corruption charges. Kanoongo said, "Aam Aadmi Party leaders are trying to shield the person who is under CBI custody on corruption charges. We have not issued any notice to any leader of AAP. They (leaders of AAP) are involved in a criminal act. There is no connection between liquor and education and using children to protect an accused is similar to criminal conspiracy.

"Members of the Delhi Education Task Force are misusing their powers and directing school management committees, teachers, and even principals to campaign in favour of Manish Sisodia. Students are being told to make posters and raise slogans campaigning for former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, " the NCPCR chief said.

Priyank Kanoongo added, "We have written to the Delhi Police Commissioner that under the directions of Atishi Singh, Shailesh, Jasmine, Tareeshi, and Vaibhav are forcing school management committees to run a campaign in favor of Manish Sisodia.