After the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, DCP IFSO KPS Malhotra spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday confirming that the Delhi Police will seek his further custody. DCP Malhotra stated that Zubair had not been cooperative so far, and added that new facts had emerged in the case which would be presented before the court.

"We will be requesting Court to get more police custody so that we can take him to the place of his stay where his technical gadgets might be there. These all points will be uncovered in the forward in the investigation. As submitted to Court yesterday, he is not cooperating. New facts have emerged in yesterday's interrogation which we will first apprise the Court," said the DCP.

He added, "Every case is fact specific, every instance is evaluated legally. There was a case registered against him in 2020 well. In this case we found the pith and substance which warranted his custodial interrogation."

Mohammed Zubair arrested by Delhi Police

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was arrested by Delhi Police on Monday after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him based on a contentious Twitter post, which another Twitter handle alleged 'hurt Hindu sentiments'.

"The said post of Mohd. Zubair containing picture and words against a particular religious community are highly provocative and done deliberately which are more than sufficient to incite hatred among people which can be detrimental for the maintenance of public tranquillity," the Delhi Police said in a statement. He's since been sent to one day of Police Custody.

A picture (in tweet) shown where signboard of hotel ‘हनीमून होटल ’ changed to ‘हनुमान होटल ’. Hanuman Bhakt @ balajikijaiin tweeted, “Linking our God Haunman ji with honeymoon is a direct insult of Hindus because he is brahmchari. Kindly take action against this guy”:Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

Present case registered on basis of a post on Twitter by handle Hanuman Bhakt @ balajikijaiin where he showed his anger against another Twitter handle in name of Mohammed Zubair regarding the post “BEFORE 2014: Honeymoon Hotel. After 2014: Hanuman Hotel”:Delhi police sr officials — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

The conduct of Mohammed Zubair was also allegedly questionable during the investigation which warranted his custodial interrogation to unravel conspiracy in this matter. "He was evasive on the questions and neither provided the necessary technical equipment for the purpose of the investigation nor cooperated in the investigation," officials said.

The Alt News co-founder has been booked under sections 153A (promotion of enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).