Delhi Police To Suggest Alternative Venues To Farmers For Protests During Monsoon Session

Senior officers of the Delhi Police will be meeting a delegation of farmer leaders on Sunday, ahead of their proposed protest outside the Parliament House throughout the Monsoon Session, sources informed. As per reports, the Delhi police officials will be suggesting alternative venues to protest in the national capital, so avoid inconvenience in Parliament proceedings.

Farmer Unions have planned to stage protests from July 22 till the end of Parliament's monsoon session on August 13, over the Centre's Farm Laws. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has threatened that 200 farmers will hold a protest outside Parliament House demanding the farm laws to be repealed.

Kisan Ekta Morcha has vowed to maintain a peaceful protest and that they will distribute identity cards to farmers participating in the protest. However, the Delhi Police will be imposing prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC to avoid any untoward incident - similar to the Republic Day violence.

On January 26, protesting farmers broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital, during the 'tractor rally' protest organised by the farmers. Protesters also scaled the walls of the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its rampant, unleashing violence in the capital city.

Delhi Police to suggest alternate venue for farm protest

Sources informed that the farmers would be allowed to protest but not right outside the Parliament. They will be given an alternative venue in New Delhi, as decided by the police. Protests and demonstrations have been held in the past during Parliament sessions, but permission is given for a specific time on certain days.

The Delhi Police has held several rounds of meetings to chalk out a strategy for diverting the demonstrations and is hopeful that farmers will agree to an alternative venue and will not protest outside Parliament House.

Farmers also have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 2, 2019, against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotions and Facilitation) Act 2020, The farmer's empowerment and protection (Agreement on Price Assurance and farm services act 2020) & The Essential Commodities Act, 2020.