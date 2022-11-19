Delhi Police To Summon Aaftab's Family Members Days After They Remained Untraceable

Days after Aaftab Poonawala confessed to murdering his live-in Partner Shraddha Walker, Delhi police will summon his family members. According to the sources, a senior Delhi police official will be questioning Aaftab's family members. The development came after Delhi police were trying to connect to the accused's family members after they reportedly fled to an unknown location.

Meanwhile, Shraddha's close friends -- Godwin Rodriguez and Rahul Raj -- also arrived at the Crime Detection Unit of Manikpur police to record their statements. Rahul Raj has reportedly left the Crime Detention Unit nearly after two hours of Questioning by Delhi police.

Notably, the Delhi police on Friday reached Mumbai and recorded the statements of two Laxman Nadar (Shraddha's friend who knew about her relationship with Aaftab in-depth) and the person who rented the couple a flat in Vasai.

Narco test on Aaftab next week

As per the narco test order accessed by Republic TV, Aaftab Poonawala will be presented for a narco test within five days. The Saket court on Thursday allowed Delhi Police to conduct the test on the accused and also question him for five more days in its custody.

A narco test will be conducted to ensure the veracity of various claims made by Aaftab during the investigation. As per the sources, it was also revealed that the accused had changed his statements during the probe multiple times and seemed to be non-cooperative.

#BREAKING | Fresh lead in Shraddha's murder probe, Aaftab's family to be summoned by Delhi police. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/1JB5ywqBz8 — Republic (@republic) November 19, 2022

Delhi police reaches Maharashtra

A team of Delhi police probing the murder of Shraddha Walker on Friday reached Maharashtra, from where the couple eloped and questioned the prime witness in the case, Laxman Nadar.

Laxman Nadar, along with Shivani Mahtare, was a friend of Shraddha and knew of her relationship with Aaftab, in-depth. Nadar was the person who informed Shraddha's father that things were not smooth between the couple and that they often used to have fights. Notably, Nadar informed shraddha's family that her cellphone was switched off for the past two months and he was unable to contact her.