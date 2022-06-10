Delhi Police To Take Legal Action On Protesters At Jama Masjid As 'no Permission Sought'

'Legal action will be taken', affirmed the Delhi Police as protests broke outside Jama Masjid on Friday, June 10. Shweta Chauhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Central District in a press briefing said that over 1,000 people gathered outside the Mosque after the Friday prayers and started protesting over the controversial statements given by the now-suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

"Within 10-15 minutes, we managed to bring the situation under control. Protests were done on the street, without any permission so legal action will be taken," said the DCP.

'Mosque hasn't given any call to protest'

Meanwhile, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid has said that the mosque has not given any call for protest. "We don't know who are the ones protesting, I think they belong to the AIMIM or are Owaisi's people. We made it clear that if they want to protest, they can, but we will not support them," he said.

The protests were witnessed a day after FIRs were lodged in the national capital. One FIR named 31 people, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Yati Narsinghanand. Jindal and Sharma were named in a different FIR for spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments.

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, expels Naveen Jindal

Before taking action against Sharma and Jindal, the BJP had issued a press release in which it distanced itself from the comments made by the duo and isolated itself from any philosophy that 'demeans any sect or religion'.

"The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy", read the letter undersigned by party's national general secretary Arun Singh, adding, "India's constitution gives the right to every citizen to practice any religion of his/her choice and to honour and respect every religion."

However, the statement by the ruling party had little effect. India became the target of a diplomatic offensive, with Muslim-dominated countries condemning the remarks. Several countries, like Qatar, Iran and Kuwait summoned Indian envoys to register their displeasure.