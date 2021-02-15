Delhi Police Unearths Role Of Pieter Friedrich In 'toolkit' Probe, Mentions Link With ISI

In a significant development in the Republic Day conspiracy probe, the Delhi Police on Monday unearthed the role of pro-Pakistan and Khalistan sympathiser Pieter Friedrich in the investigation.

Pieter Friedrich has been named as one of the key conspirators of the 'toolkit', first shared by Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. As per Intel, he was the one who suggested hashtags and whom to tag as a part of the social media outrage as penned down by the 'toolkit' over the Farm Laws.

Notably, Pieter Friedrich has been under the radar of security agencies after he was found to have links with ISI operative Bhajan Singh Bhinder. He is also said to have links with ISI masterminds of the 1990 terror plot and is said to be behind plotting the vandalism of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in California.

Delhi Police highlights role of Pieter Friedrich

"The toolkit document is a carefully crafted document. What hashtag is to be made to trend on a particular day, what action is to be taken, who is to be tagged, and who is to be followed. If we focus on this section, we find names of reputed media houses and one incongruous name Pieter Friedrich. He has been on the radar since late 2006 when he was noticed being in the company of Bhajan Singh Bhinder or Iqbal Chaudhary, who you would know if you are aware of the K2 desk of the ISI. Bhajan Singh Bhinder as of now running is info operations or psyops. Why the name of Pieter Friedrich finds relevance in the names of those are to be followed as a resource is an answer which accused Disha will tell us. Whether it came through the directions of Mo Dhaliwal or whether they are in direct contact with Pieter Friedrich will be found," said the Delhi Police while addressing a press conference.

According to the Delhi Police, the "action plan" in the toolkit document was executed in a "copycat manner" on January 26 resulting in violence that was witnessed in the national capital. Shantanu, Nikita Jacob, and Disha Ravi were the creators of the toolkit which was designed in close connection with pro-Khalistani--Poetic Justice Foundation.

